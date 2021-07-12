Klar

Klar is the first European startup that’s making do-it-yourself home improvement accessible and affordable to anyone. ⭐ We have 1 brand in 6 countries - Denmark, Sweden, Norway, UK, Germany & Estonia. During the last few years, we have used technology to revolutionise an outdated industry and our aim is to continue to do so with you on board. 🚀 We don’t want things to be more complicated than they have to. We like straight talk and improving the homes of everyone is serious business for us – so why idle on formalities? We want everyone to live well – that means we need to get in touch with a lot of people. Of course, that doesn’t happen all at once, it happens one step at a time. Our goal is that this step is twice as big every year compared to the last. That is, our goal for the company is to grow at least 100%, every year. If that’s the kind of ambition that inspires you, then jump aboard - read more about us here: https://klarhome.career.emply.com/ 💯 SNEAK PEAK ON OUR CULTURE? 👇 https://youtu.be/CbMJzA0zjcg