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Pleo Technologies

Looking back at Pleo’s journey, there’s one thing that has stayed the same, and that’s ‘going beyond’. That’s why today our customers don’t just expense, reimburse, report, submit, or close the books. They Pleo it. All of it. Company spending should be delegated to all employees and teams, be as automated as possible, and drive a culture of responsible spending. Finance teams shouldn’t be siloed from the rest of the organisation – they should work in unity with marketing, sales, IT and everyone else. www.pleo.io
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Too Good To Go

At Too Good To Go we are dedicated to the fight against food waste! Food waste is a huge global issue, with one-third of all food produced being wasted, a landfill is overflowing and our environment is really suffering the consequences. And it's not just about the food itself, it's all the resources that went into producing the food, the land, the water, the labour. It's a sad state of affairs and we're on a mission to inspire and empower everyone to take action! Our platform allows people to buy surplus, unsold food from restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, bakeries etc. that otherwise would have to be thrown out. Through our app, everybody can make a difference by 'saving'​ perfectly good, delicious food from going in the bin.
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Klar

Klar is the first European startup that’s making do-it-yourself home improvement accessible and affordable to anyone. ⭐ We have 1 brand in 6 countries - Denmark, Sweden, Norway, UK, Germany & Estonia. During the last few years, we have used technology to revolutionise an outdated industry and our aim is to continue to do so with you on board. 🚀 We don’t want things to be more complicated than they have to. We like straight talk and improving the homes of everyone is serious business for us – so why idle on formalities? We want everyone to live well – that means we need to get in touch with a lot of people. Of course, that doesn’t happen all at once, it happens one step at a time. Our goal is that this step is twice as big every year compared to the last. That is, our goal for the company is to grow at least 100%, every year. If that’s the kind of ambition that inspires you, then jump aboard - read more about us here: https://klarhome.career.emply.com/ 💯 SNEAK PEAK ON OUR CULTURE? 👇 https://youtu.be/CbMJzA0zjcg
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